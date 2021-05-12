S.C. Dept. of Education gets rid of mask policy in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education is getting rid of the state’s face mask policy in schools with the exception of the requirement on school buses, officials said.
State education officials are recommending that school leaders confer with their legal counsel about liability protections when it comes to mask policies.
According to a SCDE spokesperson, the department is rescinding the policy now because it doesn’t want to wage a debate and pit elected officials, students and families against one another in the last weeks of school.
“Superintendent (Molly) Spearman and the SCDE continue to urge schools and districts to follow DHEC’s public health guidance as they have throughout the pandemic,” a note to all superintendents stated.
The announcement comes after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order giving parents the power to decide if their child will wear a mask in the classroom.
In order for it to be valid, the form must be completed without change by the parent or guardian unless the student is 18 or older.
McMaster directed the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Education to work together to create the form.
Katherine Phillips will have more on this development starting today at 4 on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.