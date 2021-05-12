Pair of men face drug, theft charges in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of men both face a number of theft and drug charges in Georgetown County according to authorities.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 24-year-old Dillon Scott Robinson, of Surfside Beach and 30-year-old Matthew Gregor Seidel, of Murrells Inlet, were taken into custody.
Robinson was arrested May 10 and is charged with four counts of breaking and entering an automobile, one count of petty larceny and a count of third-degree burglary.
The sheriff’s office said deputies recovered 56 golf clubs and five golf bags from an apartment on Blue Stem Drive in Pawleys Island.
In addition, 22 other golf clubs and a range finder connected to the investigation were all found at a retail outlet.
Officials said Seidel was arrested May 11 and faces the following charges:
- Four counts of breaking and entering an automobile
- One count of enhanced petty larceny
- Three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs
- One county of possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, II and III drugs
- One county of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
Deputies recovered stolen power tools and firearm accessories from Seidel, as well as personal identification of the victims, narcotics and other drug paraphernalia at his residence.
Robinson and Seidel are both being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
