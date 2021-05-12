Over 40% of gas stations in S.C. dry, fuel options limited in Myrtle Beach

Long line at gas station off Palmetto Pointe Blvd.
By WMBF News Staff | May 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 2:19 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Wednesday is day five of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

According to information from GasBuddy, as of 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, 43% of stations in South Carolina are without fuel.

This is an increase from Tuesday night, when 7.5% of stations in the Palmetto State were out of fuel.

Gas Buddy’s fuel tracker shows a majority of stations in the Myrtle Beach area remain without fuel. The latest data Tuesday night showed 37% of stations were without gas.

United States gasoline demand Tuesday was up 14.3% from the prior week, according to De Haan.

He also noted the national average has reached $3 per gallon for the first time in nearly seven years.

“The average would have reached $3 even if the pipeline shutdown did not occur. The reason for this price increase is due to COVID-19 recovery in demand paired with slow improvement in supply,” Gas Buddy said in a press release.

GasBuddy has an interactive map showing where fuel is located. Enter an appropriate zip code and the map will show which area stations have gas.

