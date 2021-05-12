North Myrtle Beach to build new emergency operations center

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach city leaders are hoping a brand new Emergency Operations Center will help the city run more smoothly before, during and after hurricanes.
It’s a multimillion-dollar project that’s already in the planning phases.
During hurricanes in the past, city leaders have gathered at city hall, where there’s a room they use as the Emergency Operations Center.
However, they’ve outgrown that room.
They need more space and a tougher building.
That’s exactly what they’ll be getting as long as their fiscal year budget passes this summer.
The new EOC will sit on Champions Boulevard, across the street from the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.
It will also be able to withstand a category five hurricane.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley says the project is much needed.
“We have outgrown our EOC that we have here,” she said, referring to the room used as an EOC at city hall.
With storms becoming more common, Hatley says the project is needed now more than ever.
“As we all know, we’re having more storms,” she said. “We’ve had more hurricanes. The climate is changing. And we just want to make sure that we have the right facility so that we can be prepared.”
The project will cost $11 million and will be paid for by accommodations tax money.
The fact that taxes won’t be raised for the project is something councilwoman Nikki Fontana is proud of.
“I think that’s important,” Fontana said. “And I think our citizens will appreciate that.”
Hatley says the planning phase for the project is already underway, and she expects to break ground possibly around the end of summer.
“I don’t look for it to even be started til somewhere, maybe September,” Hatley said.
