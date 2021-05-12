MUSC Health Florence presents Nurse of the Year award

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - MUSC Health Florence held its annual nursing recognition ceremony on Wednesday.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSC Chief Nursing Officer Costa Cockfield said after a challenging year, it’s great to honor their hard-working nurses.
“They are warriors, and so brave, so courageous, and so compassionate, and I’m so proud of them,” Cockfield said.
Nearly a dozen nurses were honored during Wednesday’s ceremony, including room nurse Feleshia Nowlin, who was selected as Nurse of the Year.
In a year where many nurses are deserving, Nowlin’s efforts couldn’t be overlooked.
During the early stages of the pandemic, she helped create mask covers for the N-95 masks.
When the vaccine became available she was the first person to raise her hand to work in the vaccination clinic.
“I just want to help, and anything I can do to make this pandemic easy if that’s what you want to say, that’s what I’m going to do,” Nowlin said.
Nowlin said it’s an honor to be named Nurse of the Year, but she credits the people she works for helping her get the award.
“I’d like to thank my coworkers in the OR for helping me get the award, they’re a great group of people to work with and it’s because of them that I’m here because of the nomination and I love them all,” she said.
