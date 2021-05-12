FUEL TRACKER: Where to find gas along the Grand Strand

Long line at gas station off Palmetto Pointe Blvd.
By WMBF News Staff | May 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 11:00 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Colonial Pipeline shutdown continues to impact fuel availability across the East Coast.

In South Carolina, 13.4% of gas stations were without fuel as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

In Myrtle Beach, the latest data from Tuesday night shows 37% of local stations were without gas.

For those across the Grand Strand who NEED gas, finding a station with available fuel is becoming a challenge. Use the GasBuddy Fuel Tracker to find where is fuel available. Search using a zip code or city, and the map will list the stations that currently have fuel.

The national average price of gas surpassed $3 per gallon on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy. That milestone has not been seen since 2014.

