Fuel options remain limited in Myrtle Beach, over 13% of stations in S.C. are dry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Wednesday is day five of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said as of 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, 13.4% of stations in South Carolina are without fuel.
This is an increase from Tuesday night, as De Haan said 7.5% of stations in the Palmetto State were out of fuel.
Gas Buddy’s fuel tracker shows a majority of stations in the Myrtle Beach area remain without fuel. The latest data Tuesday night showed 37% of stations were without gas.
United States gasoline demand Tuesday was up 14.3% from the prior week, according to De Haan.
He also noted the national average has reached $3 per gallon for the first time in nearly seven years.
GasBuddy has an interactive map showing where fuel is located. Enter an appropriate zip code and the map will show which area stations have gas.
