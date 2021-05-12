Four people, one dog rescued from building fire on Mr. Joe White Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday in the 1100 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue.
According to information from the MBPD, crews were called around 11:15 a.m. to the fire at The Anne Futrell Building.
When they arrived, first responders quickly rescued four residents and one dog from the second-story windows, officials said.
The blaze was quickly extinguished and all occupants are safe, according to the MBFD.
According to information from the American Red Cross, 20 people after being helped after the apartment fire. Nearly a dozen units were damaged, a press release stated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
