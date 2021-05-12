Five charged after police seize meth, heroin from two Myrtle Beach homes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Five people are facing charges after drug raids at two Myrtle Beach homes.
Horry County and Myrtle Beach police executed simultaneous search warrants on April 27 following an “extensive drug investigation,” a press release from HCPD stated.
Authorities say they seized the following from a home on Little River Road:
- Methamphetamine - 103.3 grams
- Heroin - 7.42 grams
- $5,652
Kimberly Nicole Henry, 40, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Henry Brown, 37, of Myrtle Beach, faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
At a home on 37th Avenue North, the following was reportedly seized:
- Methamphetamine - 17.74 grams
- Heroin - 3.29 grams
Dartagnan Kurschinske, 46, of Myrtle Beach, and Danielle Bookhart, 32, of Myrtle Beach, both were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Michael Eller, 49, of Myrtle Beach, faces a charge of possession of heroin.
All five suspects were taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.