FIRST ALERT: Gradually clearing and warming

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably chilly and wet weather will give way to gradually clearing skies and warmer weather through the end of the week.
Areas of light rain, mist and drizzle along with a gusty wind will continue through the late evening hours before tapering off. A gusty wind will continue to drive cold air into the region. By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will range from the upper 40s at the beach to middle 40s inland.
Thursday will start off with cloudy skies and the risk of mist and drizzle, but gradually drier air moving in will result in slowly clearing skies from midday through the afternoon. With a bit more sunshine by late in the day, temperatures will climb into the middle 60s.
Temperatures will return into the 40s and lower 50s Thursday night with fair skies.
Sunny skies will return in full force on Friday with temperatures returning to the lower 70s.
The weather for the weekend will feature a big improvement with sunny skies all weekend and a warming trend. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower to middle 70s and climb into the middle to upper 70s by Sunday.
