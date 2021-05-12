FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures and widespread rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The nastiest day of the week is here and the falling temperatures and widespread rain chances will continue through a good chunk of your Wednesday.
Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 60s but will fall throughout the day. Our best rain chance with widespread showers and some storms capable of heavy rain will be before lunchtime today. As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will continue to fall into the low-mid 50s with scattered showers around in our area. You will want to make sure you have the rain jacket but also something to keep you warm on this cool and damp day ahead.
We will hold onto those scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening before they begin to taper off briefly for the overnight hours. Look for those isolated chances to stick around tonight and into Thursday.
Cloud cover, cooler temperatures and a few scattered showers will stick around for Thursday. Temperatures will only climb into the low-mid 60s on Thursday with another round of scattered showers and storms. Rainfall totals from today and Thursday alone will be as high as 1 to 2 inches in many areas.
Models this morning have started to back off of the rain trend that kept showers around the area into Friday. Instead, clouds will clear out quickly Thursday night and Friday morning, leaving for a dry Friday now in your forecast! That weekend looks perfect for any outdoor plans in the area.
