Final S.C. Baseball Coaches Association state poll released
By Gabe McDonald | May 12, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 10:29 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - With the state playoffs approaching, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its final statewide rankings on Wednesday. A host of Grand Strand and Pee Dee schools cracked the final top 10 and are in bold below.

CLASS 5A

1. Blythewood

2. Dutch Fork

3. Berkeley

4. Summerville

5. Lexington

6. Socastee

7. Hillcrest

8. Boiling Springs

9. Dorman

T10. JL Mann/Byrnes

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Easley

3. South Florence

4. Hartsville

5. Laurens

6. Eastside

7. James Island

8. North Augusta

9. York

T10. North Myrtle Beach/Airport

CLASS 3A

1. Hanahan

2. Chapman

3. Powdersville

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Daniel

6. Georgetown

7. Blue Ridge

8. Lakewood

9. Bishop England

10. West Oak

CLASS 2A

1. Landrum

2. Legion Collegiate

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Crescent

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Abbeville

7. Chesnee

8. Buford

9. Chesterfield

T10. Barnwell/Latta

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian

2. East Clarendon

3. Lewisville

4. Green Sea Floyds

5. Whitmire

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Lake View

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. Branchville

10. Dixie

