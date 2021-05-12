Final S.C. Baseball Coaches Association state poll released

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - With the state playoffs approaching, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its final statewide rankings on Wednesday. A host of Grand Strand and Pee Dee schools cracked the final top 10 and are in bold below.
CLASS 5A
1. Blythewood
2. Dutch Fork
3. Berkeley
4. Summerville
5. Lexington
6. Socastee
7. Hillcrest
8. Boiling Springs
9. Dorman
T10. JL Mann/Byrnes
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora
2. Easley
3. South Florence
4. Hartsville
5. Laurens
6. Eastside
7. James Island
8. North Augusta
9. York
T10. North Myrtle Beach/Airport
CLASS 3A
1. Hanahan
2. Chapman
3. Powdersville
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Daniel
6. Georgetown
7. Blue Ridge
8. Lakewood
9. Bishop England
10. West Oak
CLASS 2A
1. Landrum
2. Legion Collegiate
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Crescent
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Abbeville
7. Chesnee
8. Buford
9. Chesterfield
T10. Barnwell/Latta
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian
2. East Clarendon
3. Lewisville
4. Green Sea Floyds
5. Whitmire
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Lake View
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. Branchville
10. Dixie
