Eighth inning rally gives Pelicans the win in home opener, 4-2

There wouldn’t be another run scored until the decisive eighth inning. Yeison Santana led off the Pelicans half with a walk off Estarlin Rodriguez, and would advance to third with an Ed Howard single up the middle. Rodriguez was replaced with Benjamin Dunn, who intentionally walked Yohendrick Pinango to load up the bases after striking out Nwogu. After arriving in Myrtle Beach yesterday and being activated to the roster earlier today, Mervis lined a ball down the right-field line that stopped at the wall, while all three runs came across to score and Mervis got to second.