DHEC: S.C. sees less than 200 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 182 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
It was the second straight day where the number of daily new cases was under 200.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 486,537 and deaths to 8,453, officials said.
In Horry County, there were nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, eight new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 5,854 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.7%.
Of the state’s 11,322 inpatient hospital beds, 8,656 are in use for a 76.45% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 365 are COVID-19 patients, of which 99 are in ICU and 55 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
