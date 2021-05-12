Colonial Pipeline returns to service after cyberattack

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Colonial Pipeline has returned to service after a cyberattack paused operations for several days.
In a statement, officials announced that operations resumed at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.
They also warn that a little more time is needed before things get back to normal.
“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal,” read the statement. “Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”
The pipeline will also conduct “a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all federal pipeline safety requirements.”
