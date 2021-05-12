CMC looks at adding buffer between Carolina Forest neighborhood and proposed hospital site

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
A group of Carolina Forest neighbors may have secured another concession from Conway Medical Center in its push to build a 50-bed hospital on International Drive.
At a town hall meeting Tuesday night, CMC officials agreed to consider changing their proposed development agreement with Horry County Government to place additional space between The Farm subdivision and any medical offices that might be built on that property.
“I like the idea,” CMC President Bret Barr said. “I want to be the best neighbor we can be.”
CMC needs the county to rezone the 353-acre tract so the provider can build a $160.8 million hospital. In exchange for approving the rezoning, CMC has offered to convey some of the property to the county. Although there are wetlands on much of the site, there are four ridges of uplands. Under the proposed agreement with the county, CMC would provide the county with two of those ridges (3 and 4) on the side farthest from The Farm while the healthcare provider would build the hospital on one of the central ridges (2) and keep the option for adding medical offices on the upland closest to The Farm (1).
But that idea didn’t settle well with some residents. They asked CMC to leave the ridge between the hospital and the neighborhood as a natural buffer and build any medical offices on the other side of the hospital.
“Part of our concern is there’s not a lot of trees,” said Judy McAndrew, who lives on Picket Fence Lane near the edge of the subdivision. “There’s a very small window between the HOA land, people’s property.”
