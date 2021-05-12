CMC looks at adding buffer between Carolina Forest neighborhood and proposed hospital site

CMC needs the county to rezone the 353-acre tract so the provider can build a $160.8 million hospital. In exchange for approving the rezoning, CMC has offered to convey some of the property to the county. Although there are wetlands on much of the site, there are four ridges of uplands. Under the proposed agreement with the county, CMC would provide the county with two of those ridges (3 and 4) on the side farthest from The Farm while the healthcare provider would build the hospital on one of the central ridges (2) and keep the option for adding medical offices on the upland closest to The Farm (1).