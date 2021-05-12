CCU women’s golf finishes 14th at NCAA Columbus regional

Georgia started the day first and won the regional title by shooting an even-par 288, being one of the two teams that finished even-par on the day. Their final one-over 865 (289-288-288) had them 15 strokes better than Duke and Arizona State who tied for second with a 16-over 880. Duke (287-298-295) moved up from third in today’s action while Arizona State (291-301-288) moved up two spots. The Sun Devils joined the Bulldogs as the only two teams on the course today to shoot an even-par score.