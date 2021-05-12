CCU goalkeeper Tor Saunders named Senior CLASS Award first-team All-American

OVERLAND PARK, Mo. – Coastal Carolina men’s soccer goalkeeper Tor Saunders has been named a 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award Men’s Soccer First-Team All-American as announced by the Senior CLASS Award Wednesday morning.
The award is chosen by a vote of Division I men’s soccer coaches, national soccer media, and fans. A first and second team were named with five members on each team. Joining Saunders on the first team was Jacob Graiber (UIC), Thomas M’Barek (Cleveland State), Marc Ybarra (Michigan), and George Proctor from fellow Sun Belt member, Georgia State.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.
CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. The award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
Saunders transferred into the Chanticleers program from Akron and became an instant leader on the field as CCU won both the Sun Belt regular-season and conference tournament to earn the league’s automatic berth into the 2020 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship.
The Washington native not only became one of the top goalkeepers in the Sun Belt but in the nation as well.
He received the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor twice while also receiving both the College Soccer News and TopDrawerSoccer.com National Teams of the Week award.
Following the fall season, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year to go along with All-Sun Belt honors. He topped the season off by being named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team while picking up the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor.
Saunders was also a third round draftee by the Nashville SC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and was named to the MAC Hermann watch list.
