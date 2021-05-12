Carolina Panthers release 2021 schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The full regular-season slate for the Carolina Panthers has been revealed.
The NFL unveiled the 2021 schedule Wednesday night, which will feature a 17-game schedule for the first time.
Carolina will kick off the season on Sept. 12 in Charlotte against the New York Jets, the former team of new quarterback Sam Darnold.
The remainder of the schedule can be seen below:
- Sept. 12 - vs. New York Jets -- 1 p.m.
- Sept. 19 - vs. New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m.
- Sept. 23 - at Houston Texans -- 8:20 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - at Dallas Cowboys -- 1 p.m.
- Oct. 10 - vs. Philadelphia Eagles -- 1 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - vs. Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - at New York Giants -- 1 p.m.
- Oct. 31 - at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m.
- Nov. 7 - vs. New England Patriots -- 1 p.m.
- Nov. 14 - at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m.
- Nov. 21 - vs. Washington Football Team -- 1 p.m.
- Nov. 28 - at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m.
- Dec. 12 - vs. Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m.
- Dec. 18/19 - at Buffalo Bills -- TBD
- Dec. 26 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m.
- Jan. 2 - at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m.
- Jan. 9 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m.
