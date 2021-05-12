Bill allowing open carry with permit heads to SC gov’s desk

South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry. (Source: WMBF News)
By AP | May 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 1:43 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday and signed off changes made by the Senate to the bill. The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

The House originally passed the bill in March. Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee.

