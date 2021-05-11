WATCH: McMaster taking part in webinar on S.C. workforce issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Director Dan Ellzey will take part in a webinar on workforce issues.
According to information from the governor’s office, the webinar will include the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. It will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
It is expected to include a discussion of McMaster’s directive to terminate the state’s participation in federal unemployment benefits program.
