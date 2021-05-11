WATCH: McMaster taking part in webinar on S.C. workforce issues

By WMBF News Staff | May 11, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 2:57 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Director Dan Ellzey will take part in a webinar on workforce issues.

According to information from the governor’s office, the webinar will include the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. It will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It is expected to include a discussion of McMaster’s directive to terminate the state’s participation in federal unemployment benefits program.

