Stormwater fees could double for Horry County residents as leaders continue budget talks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders discussed the budget for the next fiscal year, which may include an increase in stormwater fees.
During the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting on Tuesday, there was a discussion over the county’s budget for the next fiscal year.
The Stormwater Management Department said it’s looking to double the county’s stormwater fee. This means a single-family home would pay about $89 instead of the current $44.
The department explained that the increase is necessary to keep up with the continued growth and the need for cleared spaces for water to flow properly.
Waste Management is also requesting a $3 million increase in its fund. The money would help to build more solid waste convenience centers.
The I&R Committee decided to move forward on the proposed increases, but budget discussions continue.
It will be up to the Horry County Council to approve the budget.
