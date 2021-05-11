Shooting outside Timmonsville nightclub appears justified, police say

A victim remains in critical condition Tuesday after a weekend shooing in Timmonsville, authorities said. (Source: Gray News)
By Nick Doria | May 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 12:56 PM

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A victim remains in critical condition Tuesday after a weekend shooting in Timmonsville, authorities said.

The shooting happened Saturday night outside a nightclub on Honda Way, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.

The police chief said a person of interest was interviewed in connection to the shooting, but that person is not expected to be charged.

The shooting appears justified based on witness statements and other evidence, according to McFadden.

The investigation is ongoing.

