Shooting outside Timmonsville nightclub appears justified, police say

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A victim remains in critical condition Tuesday after a weekend shooting in Timmonsville, authorities said.
The shooting happened Saturday night outside a nightclub on Honda Way, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.
The police chief said a person of interest was interviewed in connection to the shooting, but that person is not expected to be charged.
The shooting appears justified based on witness statements and other evidence, according to McFadden.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.