SC’s price gouging statute in effect due to Colonial Pipeline disruption

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina’s price gouging statute is in effect due to the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline, state attorney general Alan Wilson announced Tuesday.
“I’m urging everyone to be careful and be patient,” Wilson said. “We hope this gas shortage will last just a few days, but we must be wary of individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging. According to state law, price gouging constitutes a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice.”
The price gouging law is a general prohibition of unconscionable prices during times of disaster, a press release stated. Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
RELATED COVERAGE: FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a ransomware attack that it said had affected some of its systems.
U.S. officials sought to soothe concerns about price spikes or damage to the economy by stressing that the fuel supply had so far not experienced widespread disruptions, and the company said it was working toward “substantially restoring operational service” by the weekend, according to the Associated Press.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.