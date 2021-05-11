Resolution would rename three Myrtle Beach roadways for city’s fallen officers

Left to right: Henry Scarborough, Jacob Hancher and Joe McGarry (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff | May 11, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 7:34 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Myrtle Beach roadways could soon be renamed to honor the city’s fallen officers.

The city of Myrtle Beach has had three officers killed in the line of duty:

  • Henry Scarborough – March 2, 1949
  • Joe McGarry – Dec. 29, 2002
  • Jacob Hancher – Oct. 3, 2020

Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday will vote on a resolution to rename the following intersections, roadways, and overpasses for the officers:

  • Intersection of Hwy. 501 and Broadway will be renamed in honor of Scarborough.
  • Corsair Street will be renamed Joe McGarry Way in honor of McGarry.
  • The Highway 17 overpass on Harrelson Blvd will be renamed in honor of Hancher.

Myrtle Beach City Council will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

