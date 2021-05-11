N.C. brothers identified after bodies recovered from Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified two brothers who drowned Sunday in the Intracoastal Waterway.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 28-year-old Ahykeem Jones fell into the water from a boat he was riding in with several members of his family near Pelican Bay Landing around 7:20 p.m.
Jones’ brother, 19-year-old Johnnie Magbie, jumped in after him and neither resurfaced, Willard said.
Magbie’s body was found Monday just before 11 a.m., while Jones’ body was recovered shortly after 5 p.m., according to the coroner.
Willard said Magbie was from the Supply, N.C. area, while Jones was visiting from Henderson, N.C.
Both died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the coroner’s office.
