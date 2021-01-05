Natasha Laguer joined the WMBF news team in May 2021 as a multimedia media journalist and photographer.
Before joining the WMBF team, she called the other Carolina her home. She grew up in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a major in broadcast journalism.
During her time in the Chapel Hill and Raleigh area, she reported for the award-winning newscast Carolina Week and Sports Xtra for two years. Natasha worked for WRAL news in 2020 and interned with WNCN during the spring season of 2020, covering various breaking news stories and assisting team members.
Natasha also expanded her journalism skills gaining experience learning about entertainment news with the Television Academy Foundation, sports newscast and behind the scenes with ACCNetwork (ESPN), and social media marketing with Duke University.
Natasha has a deep love for exploring new places and meeting new people. Her passion and effort for storytelling have led to her covering news in Spanish and English. Her international storytelling work covering the archeological dig in Huqoq, Israel made her the Best Student Photography winner in 2019.
In Natasha’s spare time, she can be found her exploring new areas, learning different cultures, or enjoying a walk on the beach. Natasha is excited to be in the Grand Strand covering the stories that are important to you.
If you have a story that you would like Natasha to tell, email her at natasha.laguerre@gray.com.
