My Carolina Hometown: Socastee High School with Tim Renfrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We loved catching up with former Athletic Director, Tim Renfrow on his time at Socastee High School. He spent over 30 years at the school before retiring last summer.
We loved taking a walk down memory lane with him, learning all about his journey. From seeing the Athletic Department grow to notable alumni, including his son Hunter Renfrow, and so much more!
Come along with us!
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.