Man pleads guilty to 2019 Georgetown murder before trial begins

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to a 2019 killing before the start of his trial, prosecutors said.
According to information from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 21-year-old Theophilus Xavier Berry, of Georgetown, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder before a jury was selected to try his case.
The charge stems from a May 20, 2019 shooting that killed 18-year-old Ja’Quan Collins, also of Georgetown.
According to prosecutors, after shooting him multiple times, Berry dragged the victim’s body into a ditch on the side of the road.
Collins’ body was discovered several days later by a passing motorist who called police.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.