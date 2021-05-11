How to report price gouging in S.C. during gas shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s attorney general announced on Tuesday that the state’s price gouging statute is in effect due to the gas shortage impacting people throughout the state.
A cyberattack has halted Colonial Pipeline’s operations, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.
The price-gouging law keeps businesses from charging excessive prices during times of a disaster. Price gougers can be charged with a misdemeanor offense and can face a $1,000 fine or 30 days in jail if convicted.
WMBF News has received messages from viewers who have said they have seen price gouging happening at gas stations.
So how do you report price gouging?
There are three ways that you can report it:
- Email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov
- Go to the attorney general’s website and fill out a form to report price gouging
- Call 803-737-3953 if you have seen a violation
Each report is then investigated by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.