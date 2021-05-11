HCPD searching for missing 21-year-old woman considered endangered with autism

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police wants the community to be on the lookout for a missing 21-year-old woman who is considered endangered.
They are looking for Stephanie Ballard who was last seen just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Forestbrook area.
Police say Ballard is autistic. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 98 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Horry County police also released a picture of man that Ballard could possibly be with. The two were last seen together on Tuesday, along with an older, silver Chrysler Pacifica.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts or the identity of the man seen in the picture is asked to call 843-248-1520.
