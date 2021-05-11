GasBuddy activates Fuel Availability Tracker in GA, SC

FILE - Gas stations are experiencing shortages as people rush to the pumps across the southern U.S. (Source: WBTV)
By WTOC Staff | May 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 10:20 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The website GasBuddy has activated the Fuel Availability Tracker for several southern states after a cyberattack downed Colonial Pipeline.

The tracker is available for Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Maryland.

The Fuel Availability Tracker can be found by clicking here or by downloading the GasBuddy app.

The crowd-sourced service will show fuel availability and prices near you or near the area you search.

