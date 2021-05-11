Florence County law enforcement monitor gas stations as pumps run dry

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Customers circled in and out of Florence gas stations trying to find somewhere to fill up on Tuesday.
Several gas stations along Irby Street had signs up saying fuel is unavailable while they work to get a resupply. Gas station employees told WMBF News they haven’t heard when they’ll receive more gas.
Meanwhile, gas experts are asking people to only get gas if they need it. Rushing to the pump and filling up gas cans will only make the shortage worse.
The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are both monitoring the situation and said they’ll have more officers patrolling around gas stations to make sure people cooperate when fuel service resumes.
“We’ve got a bigger responsibility now with people panicking over fuel, so again we’re mindful of it and we’re going to continue doing our job,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said.
First responders running out of fuel isn’t a concern.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence County Emergency Services believe the county’s fuel supply will get them through the shortage.
“There’s a lot of people in a panic right now, and it is what it is, we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing and be mindful not to let our vehicles get below half a tank,” Joye said.
