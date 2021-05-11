First responders to resume search for missing Myrtle Beach swimmer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders will resume a search Tuesday for a missing Myrtle Beach swimmer.
Crews were called to the area of 9th Avenue North early Monday afternoon for a water rescue call, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Police said there were several people in the water. A couple reportedly came out of the water but one swimmer went missing.
Early on in the search, police deployed jet skis as part of the search effort. A Coast Guard helicopter was also seen flying back and forth between the piers.
At the time the swimmer went missing, a double red flag was in effect, which means no swimming.
Myrtle Beach police said they monitored the situation during the overnight hours and will have beach patrol units deployed Tuesday to help with the search.
MBFD Capt. Christian Sliker also said Tuesday morning the department deployed a drone for the search.
Stay with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.