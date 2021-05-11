FIRST ALERT: Record low temperatures and rain on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably cold weather and the potential for soaking rain arrives in the area on Wednesday.
A surge of unusually chilly air from the north combined with low pressure developing off shore will result in a cold, wet and breezy Wednesday - more reminiscent of what the area sees in the winter.
Tonight will see rain chances gradually increasing through the night as cool air invades from the north. By Wednesday morning, showers will be likely in most areas. Temperatures at daybreak will be in the lower 60s.
Those morning temperatures will be the high temperature for the day and will likely set the record for the chilliest May 12th on record.
As the cold air continues to move in through the day, temperatures will slowly fall and be in the lower to middle 50s by the mid to late afternoon. At the same time, periods of steady rain will fall off an on through the day. A gusty breeze developing by the afternoon will drop wind chills into the 40s at times.
Steady rain will taper off to mist at time Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday will be another unseasonably chilly day with light rain possible at times. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 60s.
Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Thursday will be as high as 1 to 2 inches in many areas.
