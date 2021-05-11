FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies, rain chances ramp up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds and rain chances are back in the forecast for the work week.
While today will be one of the drier days this week, it’s also the start of the extensive cloud cover that wants to linger around for majority of this work week. Scattered showers are expected for the second part of today as highs climb into the low-mid 70s. There will be a few breaks in the clouds at times but it won’t be full blown sunshine by any means. If you’re headed out to the home opener for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight, be sure to take the rain gear just in case. We’re holding onto an isolated shower or two by first pitch at 7:05 PM.
The best chance of rain will arrive overnight and into Wednesday morning as a low pressure system works into the Carolinas. Look for a round of heavy, steady rain through the morning hours with scattered showers and storms continuing through the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall before lunchtime but scattered showers will continue through most of the day. Highs will start out in the lower 60s around midnight and fall throughout the day. It’s going to be tough to see temperatures climb back out of the 50s by the afternoon. It’s going to be a chilly May day!
Thursday again turns drier but the clouds will linger. Despite the lower rain chances, we still remain on the cooler side. We’ll start the morning in the upper 40s and only climb into the middle 60s.
More rain is possible Friday before a drying trend takes hold for the weekend. Warmer weather will begin to return will more 70s expected for the weekend. We should be clear and good to go for the Pelicans home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday!
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.