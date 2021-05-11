FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies, rain chances ramp up

While today will be one of the drier days this week, it’s also the start of the extensive cloud cover that wants to linger around for majority of this work week. Scattered showers are expected for the second part of today as highs climb into the low-mid 70s. There will be a few breaks in the clouds at times but it won’t be full blown sunshine by any means. If you’re headed out to the home opener for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight, be sure to take the rain gear just in case. We’re holding onto an isolated shower or two by first pitch at 7:05 PM.