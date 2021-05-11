Explorin’ With Loren: Litchfield Beach known for upscale resort, beautiful oak trees

LITCHFIELD BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This week’s trip was to Litchfield Beach, an area full of beautiful oak trees, an upscale resort and Southern food for tourists and locals to enjoy.
Litchfield Beach is perfectly tucked in between Huntington Beach State Park and Pawleys Island, and people can see it all while riding Captain Steve’s River Tours along the Waccamaw River.
“This is a three-part tour. It takes about three hours and I’m not Gilligan,” Capt. Steve Hughart said.
Hughart, 69, knows everything about the area’s history, including Sandy Island, the rice fields and the waterways. Adventurers can enjoy Capt. Steve’s sense of humor while gliding on his tritoon boat called, “I talk a lot.” It’s equipped with a portable bathroom, stereo and changing room.
“Every little wave that we’re hitting right now, you feel it on a pontoon. On a tritoon, it’s smooth like this,” Hughart said. “It’s like going from a Volkswagen to a Cadillac.”
Not only does he describe the history on the water, he points out all the wildlife in action. The private tour runs once a day for a flat rate fee of $300. Drinks, snacks and alcohol are allowed.
Once an appetite has been worked up, guests can fill up their tank at Quigley’s Pint And Plate. It’s a restaurant off the beaten path that serves Lowcountry-inspired comfort food with a great view to match.
“We have a real popular appetizer that’s fried green tomatoes with some goat cheese and blackened shrimp on top and a little Thai chili glaze,” co-owner Josh Quigley said.
Quigley also showed off another popular called the seafood Cajun cornbread. It has homemade jalapeno cheddar cornbread with sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon and crawfish, smothered in a Cajun cream sauce.
Don’t forget about the beer, which is all brewed in house.
“For 15 years, we’ve been the only brewery south of Myrtle Beach,” Quigley said.
Quigley plans to open another brewery in Murrells Inlet next year but calls this upscale pub a local’s favorite.
“We really have become what we always wanted to be, was just their place,” he said.
Wind down at the scenic Litchfield Beach and Golf Resort that offers just over 500 rooms right in the heart of the community.
“Our rooms range from standard rooms and suites to one, two and three ocean front condos. We also have two and three room lakeside villas,” event ambassador Santana Pennauchi said.
Pennauchi showed off one of the two-bedroom condos overlooking luxury pools and the ocean. The beautifully landscaped resort has an ice cream parlor, general store, a restaurant and Starbucks for vacationers and locals to enjoy.
Guests can always stop by the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center to find more things to explore.
“It’s just a great place to be. It really is,” Capt. Steve said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.