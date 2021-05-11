Coastal softball falls to ULM in Sun Belt Tournament, 8-6

Down 8-3, the Chanticleers made it a nail-biter in the bottom of the seventh with the winning run at the plate. With one out, Sweigart roped a double into left field to start the rally, and then CCU got back-to-back RBI hits from Thomas and Augur. With three consecutive hits against Coons, the Warhawks opted to go back to their starter Hullett as she quickly got the second out in the bottom of the seventh. The following two batters, Beyer and Abbey Montoya kept the game alive with a pair of singles, but then the lefty recorded the final out and earn the save to advance ULM into the next round of tournament play.