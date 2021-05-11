Bikers put their kickstands out for Spring Bike Rally in Myrtle Beach despite gas shortage

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Engines revving and music blaring are some of the sounds that filled the Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson parking lot on Tuesday during the Spring Bike Rally.
The dealership said they are still at full capacity and don’t plan to cancel any of the Spring Bike Rally events, despite the regional gas shortage.
Some bikers are a little worried about getting back home, but they still plan to enjoy their rides at the beach.
“My dad had a motorcycle growing up,” said Ted Peacock, who came in from Michigan for Spring Bike Rally. “Then, I had a dirt bike or motorcycles.”
Peacock has always been riding something and that love for bikes manifested in getting his own motorcycle once he grew up.
His sister, Jean Czerniak, entered the biker world a little later in life.
“She didn’t start riding until after she was 50-something-years-old,” said Peacock. “Give her props. A lot of ladies don’t ride their own, but she does great.”
Peacock came to the Spring Bike Rally once before, back in 2012, but it’s Czerniak’s first time being around all the bikers at the beach.
“For never being at a bike week, people are just being - there’s so many nice people out here,” said Czerniak.
Last year’s Spring Bike Rally was canceled because of the pandemic, so many bikers, like Peacock and Czerniak, wanted to make up for lost time.
They drove all the way down from Michigan and Ohio, only to find out, fueling up for the trip back may be an issue.
“We were at breakfast this morning, and some people came up to us and said, ‘Did you get your gas yet?’ That was the first we’d heard of it,” said Peacock.
Peacock said they get about 200 miles to the tank, so they’re hoping that gets them far enough to find gas.
They plan on enjoying what’s left of the week without stressing too much, even if that means going a little easier on the pedal.
“The plan is to go see some more sights. Fill up before we go back tonight. We don’t ride tomorrow, but we’ll be ready to go Thursday,” said Peacock.
“If we have to stay the night somewhere, I guess that’s what we do,” added Czerniak.
There may be more bikers at the pumps this week with so many in the Grand Strand for the Spring Bike Rally, and people may also see some police at busier stations.
A Myrtle Beach Police spokesperson said officers working in patrol areas are responding as needed to stations in order to help with traffic control.
