Crews continue to conduct water rescue in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews continue to search for a person who spawned a water rescue in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans initially said the person was safe and out of the water shortly before 2 p.m.
He later clarified his statement, stating crews were still on scene trying to locate a person.
According to a tweet from the MBFD, multiple crews responded to the water rescue at the beach at 9th Avenue North.
Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest said there were several people in the water. He added a couple came out and they are still looking for one missing swimmer.
Police are still working to gather information about who the swimmer is, according to Vest.
The call came in around 12:24 p.m. Monday, authorities said.
