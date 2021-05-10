Two arrested following undercover drug operation in Marlboro Co.

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – An undercover drug operation in Marlboro County ended in the arrest of two people, authorities said.
According to information from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests took place Monday in the Iceman neighborhood within the town limits of McColl following numerous complaints about drug activity.
Harry James Roller, 45, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana, authorities said.
Heather Renne Lynn Schmidt, 31, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to law enforcement.
Both are incarcerated at the Marlboro County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing on May 11, a press release stated.
Anyone with information regarding illegal activity in their neighborhood is asked to anonymously contact the MCSO’s narcotics division at (843) 479-9999.
