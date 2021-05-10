Tanger Outlets to host spring job fair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tanger Outlets is looking to fill multiple positions this spring.
A center-wide spring job fair will be held at both Grand Strand locations on May 14-15 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., according to a press release.
Officials said a variety positions are available immediately including retail management and sales, customer services representatives, maintenance and janitorial.
“Positions with Tanger’s Mall Office will be available at a table inside the food court at Tanger Outlets Hwy 17. These positions are hired directly with Tanger Outlets, Myrtle Beach or its maintenance partner, St. Moritz Building Services,” the release stated.
Tables will also be set up just outside of stores that are hiring, ready to assist job seekers with their applications and host on-the-spot interviews, according to the release.
Job seekers can also visit Tanger Outlets’ Shopper Services for a full list of stores hiring.
All applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and come “dressed for success.”
Tanger Outlets has two locations along the Grand Strand: Kings Road off Highway 17 and on Factory Stores Boulevard off Highway 501.
