Popular Florence brewery gearing up to return after year layoff

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Local Motive Brewing Company is expected to make its long-awaited return in the next two weeks.
Local Motive became a staple in downtown Florence.
Owner Stephen Thompson said they enjoyed the downtown atmosphere, but they felt it was time for a change.
“We were excited about re-identifying and going back to what made us fall in love with brewing initially,” Thompson said.
Local Motive moved out of downtown in March of 2020 with plans to move across town to Naturally Outdoors on West Palmetto Street.
Thompson said he expected to reopen the new location about 90 days later, but COVID-19 had other plans.
“The plan for accelerated reopening really got tabled as we tried to figure out what the landscape of not only our industry but the food and beverage industry across the state and country,” Thompson said.
Local Motive’s grand reopening got pushed back month after month.
While the layoff wasn’t ideal, it gave the staff an opportunity to remodel their building and test out new beers.
“We’re going to have a handful of favorite beers we had downtown, but we’re experimenting a lot more and just the location the majority of its outside seating we’ve got an outdoor space where we’ll have food trucks and variety,” Thompson said.
Inside Local Motive, beer is being brewed, and staff are preparing for the return of customers.
Much later than expected, Thompson said they’re excited to finally open their doors.
“It’s going to be a lot of the same as far as our beer, but it’s going to be different as well, so I’m looking forward to getting honest feedback from the people we haven’t seen in quite a while,” Thompson said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.