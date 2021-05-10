Open-air job fair happening Tuesday in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A job fair will take place Tuesday in Conway.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, SC Works Conway will host the open-air job fair on May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its parking lot located at 200A Victory Lane in Conway.
The job fair will feature 10 employers, with more than 50 positions available, including full time and some part-time positions, a press release stated.
According to information about the job fair, these employers are registered to attend:
- S&W Ready Mix Concrete
- Carolinas Staffing Solutions
- MasterCorp
- Brittain Resorts
- Conway Medical Center
- AVX Corporation
- 5 Star Home Care
- AMCO Atlantic Maintenance Inc.
- Coastal Asphalt
- Rhino Demolition
For full-time positions, most employers are offering medical benefits and some will have sign-on bonuses, the release stated. It is recommended for applicants to dress professionally and bring their resumes for interviews.
Masks and social distancing will be required at this event.
