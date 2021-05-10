N.C. Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency after Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, shutdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF/AP) – North Carolina’s governor has issued a state of emergency due to the cyberattack that has temporarily shut down the Colonial Pipeline.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed the executive order on Monday declaring a state of emergency. It suspends motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure there is adequate fuel supply throughout the state.
“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” Cooper said.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster’s office explained that since the state is currently in a state of emergency due to the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic, any waivers that would be needed to deal with the Colonial Pipeline are already in place.
“Our office is in constant communication with the Office of Regulatory Staff and if any additional actions are needed, the governor will take them,” explained spokesperson Brian Symmes.
On Friday, the Colonial Pipeline system reported a ransomware cyberattack which resulted in the temporary shutdown of that line. The Colonial Pipeline is a primary fuel pipeline for the Carolinas.
The FBI said the breach was done by a gang of criminal hackers named DarkSide. The group’s members are Russian speakers, and the syndicate’s malware is coded not to attack networks using Russian-language keyboards.
Colonial Pipeline said it hopes to have services mostly restored by the end of the week.
Parts of the Grand Strand are already feeling the impact of the shutdown. Many places are seeing a rise in gas prices, but viewers have told WMBF News that gas stations along Highway 9 in Cherry Grove are out of gas.
WMBF News spoke to Boulineau’s Express on Highway 9 where a clerk told us that they’ve been out of gas since 1 p.m. Monday.
