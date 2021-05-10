Myrtle Beach gas prices rise amid pipeline cyberattack

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas prices may continue to rise in Myrtle Beach and across the country after a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, officials said.
The average price of gas Monday in Myrtle Beach is $2.67 per gallon, seven cents higher than last week, according to Gas Buddy.
Drivers in Myrtle Beach are paying 14.7 cents per gallon more than a month ago and $1.11 more than a year ago, Gas Buddy reports.
The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.35 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $2.84 per gallon, a difference of 49 cents.
Across the country, Gas Buddy reports the national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95 per gallon Monday. The national average is up ten cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.12 higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, released the following statement Monday:
“While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery. The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges. If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn’t happen by then, we’re likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas. I’m hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season. GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary.”
