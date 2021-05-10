Myrtle Beach attorney creates mental health app to help those in need

“They can always know that somebody’s there who can understand them,” McCoy said. “And I’m not talking about passive, ‘Hey you’re going to be OK,’ or ‘Go for a long walk on the beach.’ I’m talking about real people who have dealt with real trauma and real pain talking to each other about what it was like, how they made it through it, what they’re coping with now and what the light at the end of the tunnel looks like.”