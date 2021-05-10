Myrtle Beach attorney creates mental health app to help those in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach attorney created an app to help people who are struggling with mental health issues.
The app is called White Flag and it was created by area attorney Jonny McCoy. It’s designed to help people with virtually any struggle they’re going through, whether it be post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression or addiction, just to name a few.
The app connects people who are going through the same struggles so they can discuss what they’re experiencing with someone who is having similar a similar experience.
McCoy has been working on developing the app since early 2020. It’s currently going through beta testing and is expected to launch nationwide in June.
McCoy said there’s exceptional value in connecting with people who know exactly what the other person is going through.
“There’s not much that we can tell each other or tell our friends when they lose somebody significant in their life,” McCoy said. “But there is something somebody else that’s been through it can tell them. And that’s what we’re doing with White Flag.”
McCoy said he learned the value of speaking with people who have gone through similar experiences when he received treatment for his PTSD. His personal experience is the reason he set out to create White Flag.
“They can always know that somebody’s there who can understand them,” McCoy said. “And I’m not talking about passive, ‘Hey you’re going to be OK,’ or ‘Go for a long walk on the beach.’ I’m talking about real people who have dealt with real trauma and real pain talking to each other about what it was like, how they made it through it, what they’re coping with now and what the light at the end of the tunnel looks like.”
McCoy believes the app will serve as a great resource for people all over the country.
“At the click of a button, these individuals will have somebody to connect with, and we believe that this will be a national campaign where we will take the advocacy and the movement of White Flag and start trying to change the way that things are done, the way the stigma is perceived,” McCoy said.
