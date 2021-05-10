HCFR: 4 hurt in four-vehicle crash in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A four-vehicle crash has sent four people to the hospital, according to first responders.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Barnhill Road and Sycamore Circle in Galivants Ferry.
Officials said crews had to use extrication operations while responding to the wreck.
One person involved in the crash was flown to the hospital while three others were taken by ambulance.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area in order to allow first responders to investigate and clear the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene to investigate how the crash happened.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.