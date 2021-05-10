Vendors look forward to busy Spring Bike Rally

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t just bikers who missed out last year when the Spring Bike Rally was rescheduled to July due to COVID-19. It was vendors too.
“Oh night and day,” clothing vendor Yehonatan Miron said when he compares last year and this year.
Miron points to his sales, noting that he made more money Sunday than the first three days combined last year.
He says it’s much needed. Many vendors rely solely on bike rallies to make a living, traveling from rally to rally around the country.
Vendor Audrey Kromel said she didn’t set up her biker boutique shop at the rally last year either. But so far in 2021, she’s been busy.
“This has been a really good year for bike rallies,” she said, noting how many more people are ready to get back out.
And bikers agree. Biker Bud Kearney who traveled from Boston said he’s happy to be back in town this week after not coming last year.
“It feels like normalcy down here compared to where I’m from,” Kearney said.
With another full week ahead, vendors and bikers both said they only expect the crowds to increase.
“I hear it’s gonna get busier and busier as the week goes on,” Kromel said.
The rally wraps up Sunday, May 16.
