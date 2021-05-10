Florence leaders to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence leaders will consider making Juneteenth an official city holiday.
On the agenda for Monday’s Florence City Council meeting is a resolution recognizing June 19, or Juneteenth, as an official holiday for the City of Florence.
According to the resolution, in 2018 South Carolina designated June 19 as the “Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Day.” However, the legislature did not make Juneteenth an official legal holiday.
Some state municipalities, including the cities of Columbia and Georgetown, and the town of Irmo, have recognized the observance of this holiday and close municipal offices, the proposed resolution states.
“Currently, 47 states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth, though not all celebrate it as a legal state holiday,” the resolution states in part.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States and is also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day, the resolution states.
The Florence City Council meeting is at 1 p.m. May 10.
